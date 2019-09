SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two more guns are in the wrong hands.

Sioux Falls Police say someone went into a truck late last week and stole two pistols. What makes this case interesting is that the thief could have gotten away with more weapons. The burglar left behind a shotgun and semi-automatic rifle.

The truck had been parked in a couple of different locations, so the owner isn’t sure where the crime happened. He thought the doors were locked, but police say there was no sign of forced entry.