SFPD: Person out $45k after computer scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is out $45,000 due to a computer scam.

Sioux Falls Police say a person got a call from someone who claimed to be from Microsoft. The scammer said there was a problem with the person’s computer and told them they needed remote access.

That allowed the scammer to take control of the computer and access to personal information. Police say the victim panicked and paid the money.

“It is so important that we let people know or that we let people understand, when they receive phone calls from people identifying themselves from being from Microsoft or any type of explanation where they’re allowing them access to their computer, it is absolutely fraudulent,” Sean Kooistra with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Kooistra says if you receive a call like this, contact police right away.