SFPD: One person killed in central SF crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sergeant with the Sioux Falls Police Department tells KELOLAND News that one person has died in a crash around the area of 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Police received the call shortly after 11:30 Friday night.

Three people were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old male driver died at the scene.

First responders used the jaws of life to remove two of the victims. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The intersection was closed for several hours while crews worked the scene.

This is a developing story. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be available at the Tuesday morning Sioux Falls police briefing.