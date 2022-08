SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are hoping to learn more about a shooting in Southeastern Sioux Falls last night.

Sioux Falls Police say it happened at house and the shooting was accidental. One person was hurt.

Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene in the area of Yarrow Trail and Hosta Avenue.

More information is expected at this morning’s police briefing. You can watch it live here starting at 10:30.