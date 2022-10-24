SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail, facing two attempted murder charges. Investigators say the crimes were random and the victims were strangers.

Investigators say a woman was walking Sunday morning at about nine o’clock in the 1200 block of North West Avenue near the PREMIER Center when a car came to a stop and its driver approached her.

“He asked some questions like what her name was, and she basically just said, ‘I don’t know you,’ and he pulled out a knife and began stabbing her,” Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said. “I don’t have an exact number of wounds she received, but it was well over 10 different stab wounds.”

The injuries, Clemens says, were non-life threatening. Then, just a few hours later, investigators say the same man stabbed two more people, this time near the intersection of Madison Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Michael Pettigrew

“He was getting gas, and he said a guy came up and just began trying to fight him and had a knife and ended up cutting the guy on the neck,” Clemens said. “It was kind of the side of the neck. We had another person that saw that, and what he thought was a fight taking place, he went to separate the two of them, and he ended up getting a cut to his neck as well.”

Both men are expected to be okay. Authorities later found 31-year-old Michael Pettigrew and made an arrest. As of Monday morning, investigators had “no idea” what motivated Pettigrew, Clemens said.

“This is, I guess, kind of a scary situation because I’d say most of the assaults, certainly not all of them, but most of the assaults, there’s usually some type of connection between the victim and the suspects,” Clemens said. “In this case, it was completely unprovoked.”

Pettigrew also faces numerous aggravated assault charges and possession of a stolen vehicle.