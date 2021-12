SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are making sure kids in the community have special holiday season.

Officers recently went Christmas shopping with kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Sioux Falls.

We had a blast shopping with some awesome kids from the boys and girls club of Sioux Falls! Thank you to Fleet Farm for hosting this special event. Our officers love spending time shopping with some great kids from our community!! #buildingrelationships #onesiouxfalls 816 pic.twitter.com/TueZ3iwesM — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) December 23, 2021

Fleet Farm hosted the event this year. The department says officers love spending time shopping with great kids in the community. And if you take a closer look, it appears that Santa got in on the fun.