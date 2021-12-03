SFPD officer, Minnehaha County Sheriff deputy justified in October fatal shooting, DCI finds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities were justified in a fatal shooting outside of a Sioux Falls home on Oct. 28, according to a seven-page report from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

The report says Elwood Dwyer Jr. was shot five times, one round by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office deputy and four rounds by a Sioux Falls Police Department officer.

Police were called to the house after three victims showed up at the hospital with stab wounds. Officers told Dwyer Jr. to come out of the house with his hands up to be arrested and at 8 a.m. he started yelling at them. The SWAT team was called at 8:12 a.m. You can view the full report in the document below.

At 9:31 a.m., Dwyer Jr. stepped out of the house holding a knife and SWAT officers fired 40mm rounds to get him to drop the knife. The report says the “less lethal rounds appeared to have little to no effect on gaining compliance of Dwyer Jr.”

The five shots were fired after Dwyer Jr. “left the steps of the house and charged at officers with the knife raised and pointed towards them.”

At 9:33 a.m., a K9 officer dragged Dwyer Jr. several feet from the knife and at 9:34 a.m. SWAT team medics started to treat Dwyer Jr. for injuries. He died at the scene from the gunshots.

The report says Dwyer Jr. had meth in his system.

“It is the conclusion of this report and the South Dakota Attorney General that Officers No. 1 and No. 2 were justified in firing their weapons and using lethal force,” the report states.