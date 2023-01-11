SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department has started a new incentive this year to encourage more people to consider a career in law enforcement.

The department will now pay newly hired officers $5,000.

New officers will receive one thousand of that on their first paycheck and four thousand after passing the 15-month probationary period.

“Really what we’re doing is trying to hopefully get some more interest, expand our pool. The numbers, I think nationwide, have been down as far as new police applicants. So we’re hoping that this might spur on some more interest, people that maybe had some interest this might sway them to apply,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police spokesperson, Sam Clemens says the department is authorized to have 288 officers and as of right now they are short around eight officers.