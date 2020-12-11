SFPD: No updates on homicide investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The homicide investigation for the death of a 16-year-old boy continues for Sioux Falls police.

On Friday, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police did not have any updates on the homicide investigation. Police are still working on the case.

On Wednesday, police responded to a call in the 900 block of North Cleveland Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. and found a 16-year-old on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Ephraim Shulue ended up dying at a hospital a half hour after police responded to the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to contact to police.