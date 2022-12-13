SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A layer of ice last night led to some crashes.

Police say the bulk of crashes happened between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday with 25 in that hour. After 6 and into this morning officers responded to just a handful of crashes.

“No big serious injuries that I’ve heard of. And then nothing was concentrated, as you can imagine it was all over the place,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Tonight, Sioux Falls drivers will want to pay attention to the temperature. Roads could get slick once again as we dip below freezing.