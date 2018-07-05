Local News

SFPD: No Citations For Illegal Fireworks

Jul 05, 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - We're finding out if people followed the rules over the Fourth of July.

As you know, most fireworks are illegal in city limits and police were ready to hand out tickets this year.

But it turns out they didn't have to.

Police say between July 3rd and 5th they received 323 reports of people setting off fireworks. That's down from the 414 calls last year.

There were 25 warnings given out this year but no citations.
 

