SFPD: No charges from December stabbing homicide on Louise Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be no charges in connection with a December homicide in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said there was an alcohol-fueled fight outside an apartment building on South Louise Avenue. One man stabbed another in the shoulder and head, police say the victim was able to throw the suspect to the ground and stab him with his own knife.

The suspect ended up dying from his injuries.

This week prosecutors decided they will not file charges, because the person they believe broke the law is already dead.