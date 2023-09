SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered runaway.

12-year-old Stormy Borth was last seen Tuesday in the area of 4800 Holbrook Avenue in Sioux Falls. She was wearing a white shirt and flannel pajama pants.

If you have any information or know of her whereabouts, please contact the SFPD at 605-367-7000.