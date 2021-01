SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking for the publics help in locating a missing child.

11-year-old Derrick Vandenbosch was last seen in northeast Sioux Falls wearing a red T-shirt, jeans, and black shoes. Vandenbosch is 4 feet tall and 90 with dark curly hair and brown eyes.

The SFPD would like the public's help in locating a missing juvenile named Derrick Vandenbosch. He is described as 11 years old, 4' tall/90lbs with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in NE SF in only a red t-shirt, jeans, black shoes. /719 pic.twitter.com/TWIE4j402x — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) January 17, 2021

If you have any information on Vandenbosch’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact police.