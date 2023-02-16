SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A missing Sioux Falls teen is now considered endangered.

So, police are once again asking for any information regarding a missing 13-year-old.

Police say Rayne Jennesse left home willingly on Saturday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Due to her age and recent weather conditions, she’s now classified as an “endangered person.”

Police are also concerned because she hasn’t been communicating with friends, which is unusual in these kinds of cases.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, it’s unknown if she has a coat with her.

Sioux Falls Police are encouraging anyone with any information, please call the police.