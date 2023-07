SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say they are investigating a man’s death as a homicide.

Authorities were called to a home near 3rd Street and Cliff Avenue Wednesday morning.

Inside, they found the body of a 63-year-old man.

Police say the death seems to be suspicious in nature.

They’re waiting on an autopsy in hopes of getting some answers.

Police say they did find drugs in the home, but they don’t know if they played a role in the death.