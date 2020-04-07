SFPD: Man facing kidnapping charge after holding knife to woman’s throat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat while she was driving him early Monday morning.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, Savivaughn Carlstrom was arrested Monday and faces charges of aggravated assault, burglary, grand theft, kidnapping, robbery, damage to property as well as drug and gun-related charges.

Clemens said a woman woke up to Carlstrom in her room at an apartment in the 600 block of Sioux Duluth Avenue. The woman knew Carlstrom, who was requesting a ride.

While the woman was giving Carlstrom a ride, he allegedly pulled out a gun. He never threatened her with the gun, but later he pulled a knife and put it to her throat, Clemens said.

After she dropped him off, a relative of the victim noticed the apartment had been broken into and a gun was stolen.

There were no injuries.

Officers arrested the man at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a hotel without incident. Police found a gun with the serial number removed and aren’t sure if it was the one that was stolen.