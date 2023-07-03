SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested after attempting to lure children into his van with candy over the weekend.

Skylar Coleman | South Dakota Sex Offender Registry

According to Sioux Falls Police, Skylar Coleman of Sioux Falls attempted to entice children with candy Saturday afternoon near Mercato’s.

The children, some with phones, ran away after taking photos of Coleman and the vehicle he was driving and told their parents. After a delay, the parents called the police.

A different group of children also went to Mercato’s later that day and found a similar situation.

Coleman fled the scene and was found the next morning in his apartment. He was arrested for trying to entice a child for illegal purposes and a parole violation.

Coleman has a prior record of sex crimes.