SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old man is behind bars accused of trying to shoot at police.

Keanan Eagledeer

Authorities say around 3 a.m. Sunday, the man fired a gun into the air in a parking lot near 12th Street and Duluth Avenue, just west of downtown.

He then walked to 14th and Minnesota, where officers found him. Police say the man pointed the gun at officers, but the firearm jammed, and he threw it aside.

The gun was found nearby.

Officers also found a small amount of marijuana and meth on him.

Police arrested Keanan Eagledeer for aggravated assault against law enforcement, a weapons violation and drug charges.