SFPD “making good progess” to find suspects in Sunday night violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said a fourth person has been arrested in connection to unrest in the city on Sunday night.

He said the police department is making good progress identifying people. Two photos have been taken down from the police department’s social media because the subject was identified as a juvenile.

Clemens reported graffiti was found on a bridge at Spencer Park and on signs at Yankton Trail in Sioux Falls. The graffiti was ‘anti-police’ and found Wednesday afternoon.

