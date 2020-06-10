SFPD makes another arrest in connection to May 31 riot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department has made another arrest in connection to the riot at the Empire Mall following a peaceful protest last month.

25-year-old Yoseph Esen Badi, from Sioux Falls, has been arrested and charged with rioting and injure to public property.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says Badi used a rock to break out a window on a police car. He says the warrant was issued on June 4 and Badi was arrested Tuesday night.

Clemens says police are still making progress in the investigation. They’re still reviewing surveillance videos from the night of the riot. He also says more arrests will be made in the coming days.