SFPD: Lottery scam costs one victim $66,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were scammed out of thousands of dollars in similar cases, according to Sioux Falls police.

While police say they do not think it was the same group, both victims got a phone call saying they’d won the lottery.

The first victim was 94-years-old and wired $66,000 to the scammers.

The second victim was a 71-year-old man who initially thought it was a scam, but was later convinced by a second phone call and sent $1,500.

Authorities say it’s important to note that neither victim actually entered the lottery.

And while police are investigating, they say it can be difficult to track down wired money, especially if it has left the country.