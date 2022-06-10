SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fake jewelry scams have come back to Sioux Falls for the summer.

Police responded to an argument over an attempted sale of counterfeit jewelry Thursday night.

Police are reminding you to be wary of fraudsters who try to sell jewelry for too high of a price

“If you’re approached by somebody with a story if being down and out and they’re trying to sell you jewelry. Imma tells you that its probably fake and they’re probably trying to fraud you, defraud you,” officer Adam Petersen said.

Police are still looking into last night’s incident.