SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police department is hiring.

The department is hoping to fill 13 openings by November.

Positions are open to both certified and non-certified applicants… meaning you don’t have to have any prior experience.

Devon Wilson has been a Sioux Falls police officer for 8-years and he encourages anyone interested in law enforcement to apply.

“I’m originally from southern California, as we all know we are all here because this is a great place to live, and it’s because we get good folks in here to do this type of work. So I am definitely motivated to keep this city as beautiful as we all like to enjoy it for our kids as well. Very motivated to get the right people in here,” Wilson said.

Applicants must be between 21 and 44-years old. The department also has hiring incentives for both certified officers and non-certified candidates.