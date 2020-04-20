SFPD looking into reports of man impersonating an officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating two reports of someone pretending to be an officer.

The first incident was Friday evening at 57th Street and Broadband Lane on the southwest side of town.

A woman says a black SUV was honking at her and the driver showed what looked like a badge.

The man told her he was an officer and that someone was coming to arrest her.

On Saturday, someone reported a similar incident, this time at Arrowhead Parkway and Sycamore Avenue, on the northeast side of town.

“Anytime police try to pull over a vehicle, they are using their lights. We have a marked vehicle. we do have a few unmarked vehicles, but the people that are driving those are in uniform and all of those unmarked vehicles still have lights and sirens,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police have not arrested anyone yet, but they believe they know who the suspect is.