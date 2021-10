SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after being the victim of a stabbing Sunday night.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says officers were called for a report of a stabbing at 10:38 p.m. in the area of E. 8th Street and N. Indiana Avenue. Police found a 32-year-old in the road with multiple head injuries.

Police spoke with several witnesses but believe there may be more witnesses to the stabbing.

If you have any information, contact police at (605) 367-7000.