SFPD looking for suspect who ran over victim following assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A case of road rage in Sioux Falls ended with a victim being run over by a car Saturday night.

Authorities say police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. near 10th Street and Elmwood where two men were fighting. Police say the victim had been ran over by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The officers learned the victim and his girlfriend had been driving in the area of 12th Street and Western Avenue when they were cut off by the suspect in traffic. The two vehicles had made their way to the area of 10th and Elmwood where the suspect pulled into a driveway to try and turn around. The suspect hit a fence at the residence while trying to back out of the driveway.

The victim pulled over to the side of the road and that’s when the fight took place in the street. Police say the suspect knocked down the victim, who was lying on the street. The suspect then ran over the victim as he drove away. Police say the driver also dragged the victim’s girlfriend a short distance after she tried to take the keys out of his car.

Officials say the victim has serious, but non-life threatening injuries, including broken bones. His girlfriend was not hurt.

The suspect has not been located or identified at this time. He is described as a black male, driving a brown or orange Honda sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sioux Falls Police Department or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.