SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in obtaining information on Steve Knorr, a parole absconder.

Knorr is on parole for rape and is believed to be n the Sioux Falls area.

Knorr is a 43-year-old, caucasian male. If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call 605-367-7101.