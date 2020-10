UPDATED 9:39 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police announced Katerine Saravia Morales has been safely located.

**Located** Katerine Saravia Morales has been safely located. The SFPD would like to thank the public for their assistance in sharing this post. https://t.co/dhS6HhxIgh — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) October 15, 2020

9:01 a.m.

Sioux Falls police are searching for a 17-year-old girl Thursday morning.

Police say Katerine Saravia Morales was last seen in the area of 6700 block of W. 46th Street. She left home and has a medical issue that needs to be checked on.

If you see her, call police.