SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl.

Authorities say Audrianna Richards is considered a runaway. She left her home early Tuesday near 12th Street and Marion Road.

Audrianna is 5-foot tall and 130 pounds with brown hair with dyed blonde tips.

If you have any information, contact Sioux Falls police.