SFPD issues 105 citations in speeding saturation patrol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 105 total citations handed out by the Sioux Falls Police Department during a saturation patrol focused on racing and speed enforcement Friday night.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said eight officers gave 60 citations for speeding from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday. Some drivers were also cited for no insurance, driver’s license violations and exhibition driving. There were no DUI arrests.

Clemens said police were monitoring areas police receive calls about racing and speeding.

Clemens said the number of tickets issued doesn’t show the true amount of people speeding. He said police receive a large amount of calls about people speeding in Sioux Falls.

In April, police announced summer saturation patrols would focus on speeding and racing on city streets.