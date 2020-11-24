SFPD investigating shooting that sends 1 to hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a shooting from Monday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police responded to a shooting call at 12:30 p.m. Monday near 5th Street and St. Paul Avenue. The victim woke up in the backseat of a car in pain and realized he’d been shot.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Rapid City, alerted neighbors who contacted police. The victim was not sure how he was shot and is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at a hospital.

Police believe they know who the suspects are and continue to investigate.