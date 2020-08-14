SFPD investigating shooting at 6th Street gas station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were kept busy in central Sioux Falls Thursday night after shots were fired.

At around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Sioux Falls police were called to the Shop N Cart at the intersection of East 6th Street and North Cleveland Avenue for reports of gunshots. Our news crew was on the scene and captured video. 

Both the windshield and one of the side windows on the car seen here have been broken. Authorities say one man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Police believe the public is not in danger. 

The incident is under investigation.

