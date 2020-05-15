SFPD investigating robbery, stabbing on Minnesota Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and stabbing Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the robbery at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of N. Minnesota Avenue. Officers found a victim had been stabbed. The victim was treated and sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After the stabbing the suspect took off with merchandise from the store.

He is described as a Native American man mid-teens to early 20’s, with dark hair and a thin build around 5-foot-7. He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered zip up sweatshirt, grey pants and white and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers or use the P3 tips app.

The investigation is on-going.