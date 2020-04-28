SFPD investigating death at apartment in southern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an unattended death at an apartment complex Monday in southern Sioux Falls.

On Tuesday’s police log, a homicide is listed at Rolling Green Avenue and 57th Street. On Monday, KELOLAND News captured video of the Sioux Falls Crime Lab vehicle and other authorities at the Donegal Pointe apartments.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said police don’t know much about the death. Clemens said the death was a 63-year-old woman. The call for police came for an “odor” coming from the room around 1 p.m. Monday. Clemens said it may be an unattended death, but police are awaiting autopsy results.

“That will tell us if anything unusual took place,” Clemens said about the autopsy.

Clemens said police are working to contact family members and seeking more information about the death. He added authorities couldn’t find anything suspicious about the death.