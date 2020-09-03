SFPD investigating incident outside Fred Assam Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are also investigating an incident outside Fred Assam Elementary on the eastern edge of the city.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, some kids were on the playground when a group of teenagers or people in their early 20s showed up in a truck.

Police say they told the kids to line up and started questioning them. A 5-year-old ran home and told his dad. Another girl recorded what was happening.

Police say there was at least one threat of a kidnapping.

Police are working to get surveillance from the Brandon School District.