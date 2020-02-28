SFPD investigating attempted kidnapping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say to be on the lookout for a for a man who tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl.

According to police, it happened along 6th Street, near an alley between Nesmith and Franklin Avenues. Authorities say the girl was walking home when a white, 4-door car pulled up beside her.

A man then got out, grabbed her and started to pull her towards his car, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said. She put up a fight and ran away to a nearby relative’s house.

There were no injuries. 

Police say the man is a black man, around 5-foot-6, bald with a thin build in his 30s. 

Police are investigating and looking at nearby surveillance videos.

