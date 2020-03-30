SFPD investigating attack on jogger in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in an investigation involving an attack on a woman jogging.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police responded to a call of an attack on a woman jogging near Sertoma Avenue and Sertoma Circle around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Clemens said a 32-year-old woman was jogging on the east sidewalk of Sertoma Avenue and was heading north when a man came up from behind and grabbed her. The man punched the woman and tried dragging her to some trees.

The woman started yelling and other people jogging in the area heard her yells over ear buds, Clemens said. Clemens said the man ended up letting the victim go and took off.

Police don’t have much information on the suspect other than he was considered a black man, 6-foot tall, with a slender build wearing all dark clothes.

Clemens said detectives are searching in the area and police are looking for any home surveillance in the area.

“It’s a very scary incident,” Clemens said, adding he doesn’t remember any previous incidents like this in Sioux Falls’ recent history.