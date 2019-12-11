SFPD investigating another armed robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an armed robbery on the southwest side of town.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of West 57th Street. Officials say a white man went up to an employee, showed a weapon and demanded cash.

After getting the money, the man ran away. 

He’s described as being around 5-foot, 5-inches and wearing blue jeans, tan boots, a dark shirt and a dark colored bandana. 

No one was hurt.

This armed robbery comes just a little more than 24 hours after another one. Around 9:30 Monday night, officers were called to the Get N’ Go near 14th Street and Cliff Avenue for an armed robbery.

