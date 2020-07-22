SFPD investigating after 9-year-old girl robbed while walking dog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are working to gather surveillance video from surrounding businesses after a robbery Tuesday night.

Police say a 9-year-old girl was walking her dog in the area of 26th Street and Sertoma Avenue when a UTV pulled up next to her around 9 p.m.

Reports say four to five men got out and demanded the girl give them her phone. When she said no, the men pushed her to the ground, took the phone and drove off. Authorities say she went home and told her mother who contacted police.

Police say they do not have descriptions of the men or the vehicle. The girl was not seriously injured.