SFPD investigating 9-month-old baby death at in-home daycare

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating the death of a 9-month-old baby boy at an in-home daycare provider.

Police responded to the call for a baby boy not breathing a daycare located in the 4700 block Wassom Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The baby was sent to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The daycare closed down and police are investigating, but aren’t sure if there’s anything suspicious. There have been no arrests and no charges at this time.

“We don’t have any idea if there’s anything suspicious or not,” Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said. “We are looking at that and hopefully we’ll have a few more details in the future.”

Clemens did add the daycare was caring for too many kids.

Luann Ford with city of Sioux Falls Health Department said in-home daycares are regulated through the city. She said in-home daycares can legally care for 12 or fewer kids with ratios of ages. Each provider can’t have more than four kids under the age of 4 and only two of those can be under 1-year old.

Police said the daycare had six kids of their own and 10 other kids. There were five 1-year-olds, two 2-year-olds, a 4-year-old, an 8-month-old and the 9-month-old baby that died.