SFPD investigating 3 incidents of gunshots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are also investigating three incidents of gunshots from over the weekend, SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Gunshots were reported on Friday night on South Summit Avenue and at 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 800 block of North Minnesota Avenue.

Clemens said both houses were occupied and bullets entered each house. No one was injured, Clemens said. The shootings do not appear to be related, he said.

Police have a suspect in a gunshot call reported early Sunday morning near 12th and Lyons, Clemens said. A driver in one vehicle pulled toward a second vehicle and shot at the second vehicle, Clemens said. No one was injured by the second vehicle that was damaged, police said.

The occupants of the second vehicle knew at least some of the people in the first vehicle, he said. The occupants of the second vehicle were not sure if the gun was a handgun or BB gun or some other sort of gun, Clemens said.

Clemens said the incident did not involve road rage.