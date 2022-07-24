SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Sioux Falls casino.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at the Paradise Casino on West 12th Street.

Police say two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, held up the clerk with a handgun and took money from the cash register.

Police say the robbers then ditched some of their clothing at a residence south of the business. Officers have been collecting the evidence as part of their investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made.

No one was hurt.