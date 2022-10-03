SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A victim is expected to survive following a weekend shooting, while police are hoping surveillance video gives them a better idea of what happened and who did it. The shooting took place at a Giliberto’s restaurant on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of Sertoma Avenue and 41st Street early Sunday morning.

27-year-old Abel Perez lives on the west side of town; he eats at this Giliberto’s all the time and with good reason.

“It tastes like my mom’s cooking, and that’s honestly the best part about it,” Perez said.

He says he’s never felt unsafe.

“I feel good coming here every day,” Perez said. “Most of the people that come here every day are, that I see, are usually like the roofer guys that we work with, so I trust them.”

KELOLAND News called the location on Monday, and a Giliberto’s employee said they have nothing to say because it’s an open investigation. Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says a “fight or disturbance” preceded Sunday morning’s shooting.

“A lot of people went outside to kind of see what was going on, and I guess things calmed down,” Clemens said. “There’s some people that must have been involved with it that went inside a restaurant there and then things kind of escalated again.”

Inside, he says, “at least two shots” rang out.

“At one point a guy pulled out a gun, fired it into the ceiling, and then sounds like somebody else tried to grab hold of the gun,” Clemens said.

There was a struggle and the person trying to take the gun was shot.

“I think we’re hoping that if we can get the surveillance video, that will maybe show a little clearer picture of what took place,” Clemens said.

There was a deadly shooting at a different Giliberto’s location, this one in central Sioux Falls near Minnesota Avenue and 16th Street, last November; one person died. Clemens said Monday that it’s still an open investigation; prosecutors from the attorney general’s office are reviewing the case.