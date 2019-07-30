SFPD holding town hall on gunshots

In the wake of more than 40 reports of gunshots in the last 30 days in Sioux Falls, the Police Department is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday night at 6:30 at the Kenny Anderson Community Center.

Earlier Tuesday, we heard from police about what they’re hoping happens at the town hall.

“They’re going to be focused on the different gunshots that have been taking place over on the east side, so hopefully there’ll be a big turnout, and public is obviously welcome,” Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said. “There’s some specific groups and different apartment complexes that were invited, but anybody is welcome to attend.”

Police say everyone is invited.

“We want to obviously be open with everybody in the community and let them know what we’re doing, but we’re also hoping to get some feedback from them,” Clemens said. “So if they see something, if they hear something, certainly if there’s gunshots, if they see a group of people or get a description of a car, all of that stuff helps. And the goal in this is to find the people that are doing this stuff.”

If you can’t make it to Tuesday night’s meeting, don’t worry, we’ll be live-streaming it here at keloland.com. After that we will also have a recap on KELOLAND News at 10.