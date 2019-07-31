SFPD holds town hall, discusses steps taken

On Tuesday night Sioux Falls Police held a town hall meeting focused on recent gunshots on the east side of Sioux Falls.

According to Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens, the area police had in focus for the meeting was between Rice Street and 26th Street from north to south and Cliff Avenue to Foss Avenue from west to east. People gathered at the Kenny Anderson Community Center to ask questions and voice their opinions.

Lieutenant Adam Petersen with the Sioux Falls Police Department says changes are taking place in light of the recent shootings.

“We have reallocated several resources that we traditionally have working on other projects to bring them over into the Kenny Anderson area in an attempt to give those officers proactive opportunities to attack these problems specifically,” Petersen said.

He also discussed the Street Crimes Unit helping out, which may go unnoticed by the public.

“We have re-tasked them to address this problem, and they often worked in plain clothes and in unmarked vehicles, so there are a lot of officers that you might not even see, for reasons that are obvious,” Petersen said.

Beth and Jerry Shaw were both at the town hall.

“We came here tonight to just be involved in what’s going on in our city,” Beth Shaw said.

When we spoke with them afterward, both were pleased.

Dan Santella: Were you happy with what you heard from Sioux Falls Police?

“Very happy, they do a wonderful job,” Beth Shaw said.

“I’m happy, and I’m liking the progress they’re making,” Jerry Shaw said.

You can report crime by calling Crime Stoppers at 367-7007. You can also download an app.