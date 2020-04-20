SFPD hold speeding, racing patrol over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is taking a new approach to combat speeding and racing within city limits.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said extra officers were used Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a speeding and racing saturation patrol. Police said there were 254 citations issued along with 140 speeding tickets, 18 revoked or no drivers license, three exhibition driving and two racing tickets. The average speed of drivers stopped was 14 mph over the speed limit. One example was a driver going 72 mph in a 40 mph speed zone.

“This is something we are going to take extra a lot more enforcement on this year,” said Clemens, adding the department received a grant from the office of highway safety. “We are going to be looking for the people racing or speeding.”

Clemens said if people see racing or speeding they can call the non-emergency number at 367-7000.