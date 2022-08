SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of firing a gun during a fight.

It happened Thursday night near Hayward Elementary School. Police say staff members at the school were ordered to shelter in place.

Police say a man and woman were fighting when he fired a gun into the air, before running off.

Authorities used drones to find and arrest 28-year-old Kevin Bass.