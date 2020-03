SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A grandmother is in the Minnehaha County Jail Tuesday, facing kidnapping and drug charges.

Sioux Falls Police say 41-year-old Stacy Nicolai got in an argument with her daughter on Monday, and drove off with her 2-year-old grandson in her car.

Police say she wasn’t supposed to have the child, so the boy’s mother called police.

When officers caught up with her at a motel, the boy was OK, but they allegedly found meth residue and a scale in the back seat.