SFPD: ‘Give yourself extra time’ while commuting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain changed to snow during this morning’s commute, and as the temperatures drop tonight that snow and slush will become slick.
Sioux Falls police have a reminder if you’re out driving.
“Slow down, give yourself extra time. Just really kind of prepare. People, most of the people are aware of the weather what it’s going to do keep an eye on that. If you know its going to be snowy or icy leave earlier, prepare that ahead of time so you can drive slower and give yourself extra room and make it there safely,” Public Information officer Sam Clemens said.
City street crews have been out treating slick spots and will continue monitoring the conditions through out the night.
Winter Weather Resources
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
